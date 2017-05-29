Aaron Mooy hails Huddersfield Town after the his on-loan team beat Reading on penalties to win the Championship playoff final.

Aaron Mooy has expressed gratitude towards Huddersfield Town after the club earned promotion to the Premier League.

David Wagner's side overcame Reading 4-3 on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley this afternoon.

Mooy joined the club on loan from Manchester City and went on to start 45 Championship games, scoring four goals and creating seven assists.

"It's hard to speak right now. The penalty shootout wasn't nice but we hung in there and gave it everything," Mooy told Sky Sports News.

"From the first day they treated me like i was an actual signing, I'm very grateful and glad to be part of it.

"I don't know what my plans for next season are yet. I'm just trying to enjoy the night. I didn't want to talk about it until the season was over."

Huddersfield join fellow promoted clubs Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in the top division.