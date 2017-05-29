May 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Reading

Hogg (29'), Kachunga (61'), Smith (75')
FT

van den Berg (17'), Kermorgant (18'), Obita (105')
Huddersfield win 4-3 on penalties

Aaron Mooy 'struggling to speak' after Huddersfield Town playoff final win

New generic football image
© Getty Images
Aaron Mooy hails Huddersfield Town after the his on-loan team beat Reading on penalties to win the Championship playoff final.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 19:49 UK

Aaron Mooy has expressed gratitude towards Huddersfield Town after the club earned promotion to the Premier League.

David Wagner's side overcame Reading 4-3 on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley this afternoon.

Mooy joined the club on loan from Manchester City and went on to start 45 Championship games, scoring four goals and creating seven assists.

"It's hard to speak right now. The penalty shootout wasn't nice but we hung in there and gave it everything," Mooy told Sky Sports News.

"From the first day they treated me like i was an actual signing, I'm very grateful and glad to be part of it.

"I don't know what my plans for next season are yet. I'm just trying to enjoy the night. I didn't want to talk about it until the season was over."

Huddersfield join fellow promoted clubs Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in the top division.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Read Next:
Wagner: 'Town promotion a fairytale'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aaron Mooy, David Wagner, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure in talks over new Manchester City deal
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Ederson 'to undergo Manchester City medical on Tuesday ahead of record move'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City 'in advanced talks to sign Ederson for record fee'
Mooy: "It's hard to speak right now"Hart "proud" to have played for TorinoZabaleta: 'Lanzini persuaded me to join'Mendy plays down talk of Man City moveMan City keeper Hart confirms Torino exit
Nolito "crazy to leave" Man CityMilan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'Man City 'refuse to lower Mangala price'West Ham make offer for Iheanacho?City preparing record move for Ederson?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Result: Huddersfield Town earn Premier League promotion after penalty win at Wembley
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Reading (4-3 on pens) - as it happened
 Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward plays down goalkeeping 'heroics'
Mooy: "It's hard to speak right now"Wagner: 'Town promotion a fairytale'Brown: 'Promotion down to hard work'Hefele: 'Promotion to Premier League crazy'Team News: Huddersfield, Reading unchanged for final
Wagner in line for lucrative new deal?Preview: Huddersfield Town vs. ReadingBoro keen on Huddersfield boss Wagner?Wagner plays down speculation over futureHuddersfield avoid disciplinary charge
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 