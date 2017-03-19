Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,449
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool
Aguero (69')
Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Milner (51' pen.)
Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

Manchester City accept FA misconduct charge after Liverpool draw

Roberto Firmino battles with John Stones during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City accept a Football Association charge of failing to control their players during their Premier League 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Manchester City have accepted a Football Association charge of failing to control their players during their Premier League 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend.

The charge followed an incident in the 50th minute of the match when Gael Clichy was adjudged to have brought down Roberto Firmino in the penalty area, prompting some of the Man City players to surround referee Michael Oliver.

James Milner scored the penalty for the visitors before Sergio Aguero levelled for the Citizens in the 69th minute to rescue a point.

Man City, who had until 6pm on Thursday to answer the charge, are expected to learn their punishment next week.

They were fined £35,000 by the FA in December after failing to control their players in a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea when Aguero and Fernandinho were sent off late in the fixture.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
