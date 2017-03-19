Manchester City accept a Football Association charge of failing to control their players during their Premier League 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend.

The charge followed an incident in the 50th minute of the match when Gael Clichy was adjudged to have brought down Roberto Firmino in the penalty area, prompting some of the Man City players to surround referee Michael Oliver.

James Milner scored the penalty for the visitors before Sergio Aguero levelled for the Citizens in the 69th minute to rescue a point.

Man City, who had until 6pm on Thursday to answer the charge, are expected to learn their punishment next week.

They were fined £35,000 by the FA in December after failing to control their players in a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea when Aguero and Fernandinho were sent off late in the fixture.