Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has backed fellow defender John Stones to become "one of the world's best defenders".

Stones joined City for a £47m from Everton last summer and has endured a testing season under Pep Guardiola - at times proving to be a standout performer for the Sky Blues, while also struggling for periods during a testing opening term.

"I think Stonesy will be one of the world's best defenders – I have no doubt about it," said Kompany, according to the Manchester Evening News.

"He is in that period now where he has experienced a lot of new things and has had to go through a lot of stuff that he hasn't come across before.

"He will thrive once the team gets going again. He has everything the manager likes – that ability to play from the back. But he also recognises how important it is for him to win his challenges, win his physical battles, and he has improved a lot in that."

Stones has made 27 appearances for City since completing his move from the Toffees.