General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Vincent Kompany: 'John Stones will become one of the world's best defenders'

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany backs fellow defender John Stones to become one of the world's greatest centre-backs following a tough debut season at the Etihad.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 13:35 UK

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has backed fellow defender John Stones to become "one of the world's best defenders".

Stones joined City for a £47m from Everton last summer and has endured a testing season under Pep Guardiola - at times proving to be a standout performer for the Sky Blues, while also struggling for periods during a testing opening term.

"I think Stonesy will be one of the world's best defenders – I have no doubt about it," said Kompany, according to the Manchester Evening News.

"He is in that period now where he has experienced a lot of new things and has had to go through a lot of stuff that he hasn't come across before.

"He will thrive once the team gets going again. He has everything the manager likes – that ability to play from the back. But he also recognises how important it is for him to win his challenges, win his physical battles, and he has improved a lot in that."

Stones has made 27 appearances for City since completing his move from the Toffees.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
