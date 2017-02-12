Vincent Kompany believes that Manchester City are finally heading in the right direction after rediscovering their best form in recent weeks.

The Citizens have endured an inconsistent season, but are unbeaten in four games following their 4-0 loss at Everton last month.

Kompany told the club's website: "I think this season has been interesting, very 'learnful'. Obviously you want to be top of the league and with the ambitions we have we want to be competing for everything and winning everything, but it has been very 'learnful' and I think we are somehow on a good track. It just needs to translate into results.

"We are looking to play the perfect game at the moment, and on the way to playing the perfect game there are a few times where it is not all going your way.

"I am not a person that will feel overly happy when the results aren't there but I won't feel negative about it because I have seen a lot of work in the background, a lot of players trying to take in a new way of playing football and I think with little tweaks here and there we are on the right track as a club and as a team."

City can climb from fifth to second in the Premier League table with victory at Bournemouth on Monday.