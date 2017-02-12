General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Vincent Kompany: 'Manchester City are on right track'

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Vincent Kompany believes that Manchester City are finally heading in the right direction after rediscovering their best form in recent weeks.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 13:56 UK

Vincent Kompany has claimed that Manchester City are heading in the right direction after rediscovering their best form in recent weeks.

The Citizens have endured an inconsistent season, but are unbeaten in four games following their 4-0 loss at Everton last month.

Kompany told the club's website: "I think this season has been interesting, very 'learnful'. Obviously you want to be top of the league and with the ambitions we have we want to be competing for everything and winning everything, but it has been very 'learnful' and I think we are somehow on a good track. It just needs to translate into results.

"We are looking to play the perfect game at the moment, and on the way to playing the perfect game there are a few times where it is not all going your way.

"I am not a person that will feel overly happy when the results aren't there but I won't feel negative about it because I have seen a lot of work in the background, a lot of players trying to take in a new way of playing football and I think with little tweaks here and there we are on the right track as a club and as a team."

City can climb from fifth to second in the Premier League table with victory at Bournemouth on Monday.

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola wants 'more fight' from Stones
>
View our homepages for Vincent Kompany, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Sergio Aguero 'wants to leave Manchester City'
 Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Manchester City 'prepare world-record Dele Alli bid'
 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Vincent Kompany: 'Manchester City are on right track'
Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Man City 'ahead of Madrid in race for Dybala'Hammers interested in Man City defender Sagna?Caballero: 'First-choice role makes me feel alive'Seaman: 'Hart exit from Man City was a shock'
Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'Guardiola: 'Bravo still a top goalkeeper'Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man City
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand