Vincent Kompany: 'Judge Pep Guardiola next season'

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Vincent Kompany says that Manchester City "are still a club under construction" amid criticism of head coach Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has claimed that head coach Pep Guardiola does not deserved to be criticised until the Spaniard has been given time to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola arrived at Man City last summer off the back of a hugely successful period at Bayern Munich, and the former Barcelona boss had been tipped to lead a Premier League title challenge for Man City this season.

The Citizens are currently fourth in the Premier League table, however, just one point above fifth-place Manchester United, and 15 points off the league leaders Chelsea.

Kompany has claimed that Man City "are still a club under construction", but has accepted that matters need to improve next season.

"You can't compare Barcelona and Bayern Munich to Manchester City," Kompany told Play Sports. "Guardiola has come to City with a very unique style and he wants to continue that philosophy. We had to work to adapt to his style.

"I don't want to sugar-coat it, but I think that next season we'll see if his approach was the right one. It looks like everything is already here, but we are still a club under construction. Next season we'll have to perform better."

Man City have only won two of their last eight games in the Premier League.

