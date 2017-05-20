Aleksandar Kolarov admits that it has 'not been a great season' for Manchester City, but is confident that the trophies will soon arrive under Pep Guardiola.

Aleksandar Kolarov has insisted that Manchester City are "far and away the best team in the league", despite the 15-point gap on champions Chelsea.

The Citizens have endured an underwhelming first campaign under Pep Guardiola, failing to push on from a positive start and still yet to seal a place in the top four heading into the final round of fixtures.

Zabaleta is confident that improvements have been made since Guardiola took charge, however, and believes that it is just a matter of time until the trophies start flooding into the Etihad Stadium.

"If you don't win trophies at our club it's probably not a great season but we've improved a lot," he told Sky Sports News. "The main target for this club is to win domestic trophies and of course win the Champions League.

"The target of every big club is Champions League finals and the Champions League trophy. The most beautiful football is in Europe in the Champions League and that is a target for the team and our club for next season.

"We are a much better team even now from the start of the season. We are going to be there to win trophies again and I'm sure we are going to win. We are far and away the best team in the league."

City require a point from their final-day meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road to make certain of Champions League football next season.