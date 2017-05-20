General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Aleksandar Kolarov: 'Manchester City best team in Premier League'

Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Aleksandar Kolarov admits that it has 'not been a great season' for Manchester City, but is confident that the trophies will soon arrive under Pep Guardiola.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 13:33 UK

Aleksandar Kolarov has insisted that Manchester City are "far and away the best team in the league", despite the 15-point gap on champions Chelsea.

The Citizens have endured an underwhelming first campaign under Pep Guardiola, failing to push on from a positive start and still yet to seal a place in the top four heading into the final round of fixtures.

Kolarov is confident that improvements have been made since Guardiola took charge, however, and believes that it is just a matter of time until the trophies start flooding into the Etihad Stadium.

"If you don't win trophies at our club it's probably not a great season but we've improved a lot," he told Sky Sports News. "The main target for this club is to win domestic trophies and of course win the Champions League.

"The target of every big club is Champions League finals and the Champions League trophy. The most beautiful football is in Europe in the Champions League and that is a target for the team and our club for next season.

"We are a much better team even now from the start of the season. We are going to be there to win trophies again and I'm sure we are going to win. We are far and away the best team in the league."

City require a point from their final-day meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road to make certain of Champions League football next season.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Your Comments
Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Gabriel Jesus: 'Important Manchester City keep Sergio Aguero'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce to target deals for Manchester City duo Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
