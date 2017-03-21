Manchester City defender John Stones insists that he is "learning every day" following criticism that he is struggling to adapt under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City defender John Stones has insisted that he is still learning to perfect his craft after receiving criticism this season.

The 22-year-old has been under the spotlight numerous times during the campaign, with some of his critics claiming that he is struggling to adapt to Pep Guardiola's system.

Stones, though, feels as though he is developing his game under the Spanish coach, and intends to take what he has learned onto the international stage with England.

"I'm trying to learn all the time, every day off of Pep at City and try to bring those qualities and things I've learned when we play week in-week out to England and obviously Gareth [Southgate] wants us to, and has wanted me in the past, to play out and be a defender first and foremost," Stones told Sky Sports News.

"I'm learning every day and I want to come here and learn some new things as well off the manager now he has got the role and everyone else is doing the same thing.

"I think it is a healthy environment to be around when everyone is playing well at their club and deserves to be here. Go and show the manager what you can do and he'll give you a few words on what he wants from you as well, which is a great learning experience for me and all the lads."

England will face Germany in Dortmund for an international friendly before taking on Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Sunday.