Ilkeston Town appoint Manchester City legend Shaun Goater as new manager

Shaun Goater celebrates scoring against Manchester United on November 09, 2002.
© Getty Images
Manchester City legend Shaun Goater is appointed as the new manager of Northern Premier League side Ilkeston Town.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Ilkeston Town have announced that they have appointed Manchester City legend Shaun Goater as their new manager.

Between 1998 and 2003, the former Bermudan striker became a cult hero on the blue half of Manchester as he scored 103 goals in 212 appearances in all competitions, and it has now been revealed that he has joined the managerial ladder in English football.

The Northern Premier League side had earlier announced that Paul Holland had stepped down from his role in the dugout, but the Derbyshire-based club quickly revealed that Goater had been placed in charge until the end of the season.

A club statement read: "Ilkeston FC are excited to announce they have secured the services of ex Manchester City Legend Shaun Goater. Goater has agreed to step in and take over the reins of first-team manager as the Robins strive to arrest the poor run of results.

"Shaun is excited about the difficult challenge over the next 10 weeks or so, stating he is a great believer in helping young talent to develop. He is confident he can step in and help the Robins youngsters get a little more organised and push on from the excellent performance the other night against Coalville Town. Like he says its a tough ask to get to safety, but there are still a lot of points still to play for and games against teams around the bottom of the NPL Premier division.

"He has watched Ilkeston's progress over the last few seasons, in fact he was at Curzon Ashton as a guest of the club in the Play off Final two seasons ago. His interest has been drawn now that we have several Bermudian players at the club. What Shaun he wants now is to get into football management, being a student of the game he loves nothing more than dropping in to watch the top coaches in action.

"He sees Ilkeston as an opportunity to experiment with his experience and new ideas. He is looking forward to getting really involved in football as a manager. He has had his ups and downs in the game and is eager to share his knowledge with the Ilkeston youngsters."

Ilkeston currently sit in 23rd position and 12 points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier League, which is the seventh tier of the English football pyramid.

Shaun Goater celebrates scoring against Manchester United on November 09, 2002.
Read Next:
Goater: 'There will be life after Yaya'
>
View our homepages for Shaun Goater, Paul Holland, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Shaun Goater celebrates scoring against Manchester United on November 09, 2002.
Ilkeston Town appoint Manchester City legend Shaun Goater as new manager
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City fined £35,000 by Football Assocation for anti-doping breach
 Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Xavi: 'Pep Guardiola could sign Jack Wilshere'
Guardiola: 'Leroy Sane like a new signing'Manuel Neuer welcomes City speculationGabriel Jesus suffers broken metatarsalFather: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gesture
Guardiola: 'Difficult to catch Chelsea'Guardiola hopeful over Gabriel Jesus injuryResult: Man City into second with win at BournemouthMan City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico duo'Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage
More Ilkeston News
Shaun Goater celebrates scoring against Manchester United on November 09, 2002.
Ilkeston Town appoint Manchester City legend Shaun Goater as new manager
 Lee Hughes of Port Vale celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Bristol City at Vale Park on October 05, 2013
Lee Hughes switches to Worcester City
 Lee Hughes of Port Vale celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Bristol City at Vale Park on October 05, 2013
Former West Bromwich Albion striker Lee Hughes joins Ilkeston
Result: Marco Matias hands Sheff Wednesday winAllinson signs new Huddersfield dealResult: Leicester City smash IlkestonResult: Late Forest surge downs IlkestonResult: Derby held by Ilkeston
> Ilkeston Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version