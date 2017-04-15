Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino'

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Torino head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic claims that Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino next season, but the Serie A club cannot afford to sign him permanently.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 10:04 UK

Torino head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has claimed that Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino next season, but the club cannot afford to permanently sign him.

The 29-year-old is on loan at the Italian outfit from Manchester City following Pep Guardiola's decision to replace him with Claudio Bravo in August.

On Thursday, Torino formally requested another year-long loan for Hart, who has kept three clean sheets in 30 appearances for the Serie A side.

Mihajlovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Hart wants to stay at Torino but we are all aware, both him and the club, that we can't buy him.

"At the most we could take him on loan for another year but that depends on both Manchester City and him.

"We will need to know if Hart is going to be here next year because if he's not then we'll need to change the way we play."

Hart has two years left on Man City contract but his parent club are reportedly looking to sell him this summer at a valuation of around £15m.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Torino boss expresses interest in keeping Hart
>
View our homepages for Sinisa Mihajlovic, Joe Hart, Claudio Bravo, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero now more involved in games'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City lack mentality to compete with European elite'
Torino boss expresses interest in keeping HartPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester CityGuardiola impressed by Southampton teamMan City 'to ease pursuit of English stars'Galatasaray hoping to sign Wilfried Bony?
Guardiola will make Hart decision in summerGuardiola 'undecided' on Bravo, CaballeroHazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesTorino 'request Hart loan for 2017-18 season'City midfielder to return to homeland in summer?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino'
 Andrea Belotti of Italy in action during the 2015 UEFA European U21 Championships Qualifier match between Italy U21 and Serbia U21 at Adriatico Stadium on September 5, 2014
Report: Torino want Chelsea to meet Andrea Belotti buyout clause
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Torino boss expresses interest in keeping Joe Hart on loan
Torino 'request Hart loan for 2017-18 season'Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Agent: 'Lyanco picked Torino over Juventus'Belotti "definitely" will not leave TorinoJoe Hart open to another loan spell
James urges Hart to join JuventusSeaman: 'Hart still England's best'Joe Hart "truly happy" to be at TorinoBarcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 