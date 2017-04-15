Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'undecided' whether Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero will start Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is currently 'undecided' whether Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero will start between the sticks in Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

Bravo was handed the number one position following last summer's move from Barcelona, but a period of inconsistent form led to Caballero being handed the gloves.

Bravo was back in goal for last weekend's 3-1 win over Hull City, although Guardiola has insisted that the 34-year-old's return does not necessarily mean that he will start against the Saints on Saturday night.

"I like both to be involved, I have confidence in both Bravo and Caballero. We will see. The last week I decided on Claudio, Saturday I will decide. Depends on the way the opponent plays, what I see in the training sessions," Guardiola told reporters.

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League table, four points above fifth-place Manchester United with a game in hand.