Apr 15, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Pep Guardiola 'undecided' on Claudio Bravo, Willy Caballero

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'undecided' whether Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero will start Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is currently 'undecided' whether Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero will start between the sticks in Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

Bravo was handed the number one position following last summer's move from Barcelona, but a period of inconsistent form led to Caballero being handed the gloves.

Bravo was back in goal for last weekend's 3-1 win over Hull City, although Guardiola has insisted that the 34-year-old's return does not necessarily mean that he will start against the Saints on Saturday night.

"I like both to be involved, I have confidence in both Bravo and Caballero. We will see. The last week I decided on Claudio, Saturday I will decide. Depends on the way the opponent plays, what I see in the training sessions," Guardiola told reporters.

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League table, four points above fifth-place Manchester United with a game in hand.

Jesus Navas in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 