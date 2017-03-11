General view of the Etihad

Pep Guardiola believes that he would be deemed a failure should he fail to win a trophy in his first season with Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola has claimed that his first season as Manchester City boss will be considered a failure if he does not get his hands on a trophy.

The Spaniard arrived at the Etihad Stadium last summer following success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and was widely tipped to take the Premier League by storm.

However, the Citizens trail Chelsea by 10 points with 11 games remaining, although they are still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

"If I have no silverware, I will not be here for a long time," the 46-year-old told BBC Sport. "No silverware - it will not be a good season. I knew that in August. Being a manager depends on results. I know what my standard was in the past and I know what is on my shoulders. I have to handle that.

"But I know we will be judged on the titles we have won. My period in Munich was judged like a disaster because we were not able to win the Champions League. I won three leagues in a row, we won two cups from three, we arrived every time in the semi-finals and finals but it was a disaster.

"I have to handle that but what I can say is try to play better, better, better than the previous month. That's what I want to see for the next year - be better."

City travel to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday before heading to AS Monaco for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

