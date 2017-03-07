General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'Leroy Sane can still improve'

Leroy Sane in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Leroy Sane still has improvements to make, despite his impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he wants Leroy Sane to improve many aspects of his play, despite his excellent start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

Since making a £37m move from Schalke 04, Sane has scored six times in 25 appearances in all competitions, with half of his goals coming in his last three matches.

However, despite acknowledging the German winger's current form, Guardiola has said that he is looking for better performances from his summer signing.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "He is playing good but also we show him a lot of clips, of many not good things he is doing and he can improve. He is 21 years old."

Sane is expected to feature when his side host Stoke City in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Guardiola: 'Kompany closing in on return'
