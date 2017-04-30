General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola rues limited Gabriel Jesus availability for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola wonders what might have been for Manchester City had Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero been available and fit all season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Pep Guardiola has been left wondering what might have been for Manchester City had Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero been available all season.

The club announced the signing of the highly-rated Brazilian striker last summer but the deal was not finalised until the January transfer window.

Jesus then made an immediate impact by scoring three goals from four starts but he broke a metatarsal in February and only returned to action in Thursday's derby stalemate against Manchester United.

Aguero has scored 30 goals this season but, despite his efforts, Man City have failed to mount a serious Premier League title challenge and dropped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Asked if things might have been different with more involvement from Jesus, Guardiola told Sky Sports News: "Always I will have things in my mind what would have happened if I had been able to have Gabriel Jesus all season, but I will never know. I can imagine but I don't know.

"The other guys made a lot and in the last two months it is outstanding what we have done. Except Thursday, Sergio scored in the last 11 games one goal a game. His numbers are there, he's scored a lot of goals, but I would like to see him with another guy helping him, to take a lot of the pressure in that sense and both to be there in that position."

"I would like to know what would have happened in many games when we missed chances because he has this instinct in the box. Now we are so happy he is back and next season he will be there with us.

"Gabriel is a number nine from Brazil and is a guy everybody knows how special he is. And hopefully next season, what we are going to try to get in the team is going to help us even more."

Up next for Man City is Sunday's visit of Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough.

Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Tielemans heads Man City wishlist
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola rues limited Gabriel Jesus availability for Manchester City
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart 'open to joining Manchester United next season'
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Yaya Toure: 'Manchester United need to be more attacking'
Report: Tielemans heads Man City wishlistPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityAgnew: 'Boro in a better place now'Toure bemoans profligacy in front of goalZabaleta: 'Fellaini reaction was crazy'
Man City confident of signing Spurs defender?Lampard: 'Guardiola has undergone learning curve'Guardiola: 'Bravo could miss rest of season'Guardiola: 'Every game now a final'Mourinho hits out at "smart" Aguero
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 