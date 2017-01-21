Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks to temper the expectation on new signing Gabriel Jesus, who could make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that the arrival of Gabriel Jesus cannot be expected to solve his side's problems.

The 19-year-old agreed a deal to join City last summer, but remained with Palmeiras for the remainder of the Brazilian league season before finally joining up with his new teammates earlier this month.

Guardiola confirmed that the highly-rated forward is in contention to make his debut during Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, but attempted to temper the expectation on the youngster's shoulders.

"He is fit, he is ready to be involved in the squad. He is going to help us in the Premier League," he told reporters.

"He is a young player, 19, so we cannot think he will solve our problems. He will have all the time to get involved. It will be easier if he could have arrived at the beginning of the season. Now is the middle of the season with not too many training sessions. But he is smart and has quality and is going to help us.

"All the strikers try to help us and Gabriel is going to as well. He is going to be involved in the way we want to play. He is going to help us because he is young, have patience, he wants to create his career here and we are going to help him."

City currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.