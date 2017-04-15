Apr 15, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola impressed by Southampton team

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes Southampton's season as "exceptional" ahead of Saturday's meeting.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 12:46 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the "quality" of the Southampton team and believes that they will provide a "good test" for his players.

The two-time Premier League champions will travel to the South Coast for Saturday's match in the hope of strengthening their position in the top four.

The club currently reside in the final Champions League spot, but their arch rivals Manchester United sit just four points behind.

With seven games left to play, every point counts for the North-West outfit, who ended a four-game winless run with a 3-1 triumph over Hull City last weekend.

"I think Southampton are making an exceptional season," BT Sport quotes Guardiola as saying. "They have, of course, a good manager and exceptional players in all positions. They have very good midfielders, all the strikers are so fast, they play the wingers inside, and all of them have good quality. The full-backs are guys who go up and down.

"They are a really, really good team. I was really impressed when they came here at the beginning of the season. Of course in that moment we came back from Barcelona, had played a lot of games in that period and we were tired, but of course they are a good team. It's a really good test for us."

The Saints are ninth in the table following a three-game unbeaten run.

Fraser Forster in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Clasie hails "unbelievable" Forster
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola impressed by Southampton team
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante among PFA Player of the Year award nominees
 A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester City
Man City 'to ease pursuit of English stars'Galatasaray hoping to sign Wilfried Bony?Guardiola will make Hart decision in summerGuardiola 'undecided' on Bravo, CaballeroTorino 'request Hart loan for 2017-18 season'
City midfielder to return to homeland in summer?Man City 'chasing Barcelona youngster'Toure praises teammate's influence at CityAlexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?Guardiola 'wants Zaha as part of overhaul'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Southampton News
A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester City
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola impressed by Southampton team
 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Southampton handed Manolo Gabbiadini boost ahead of Manchester City clash
Koeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Clasie hails "unbelievable" ForsterPuel hails Saints' "spirit and attitude"Result: Southampton hang on to win at West BromTeam News: Phillips starts for West Brom
Result: Late goals put Palace back in troubleTeam News: Two changes for Saints, Palace make oneLive Commentary: Southampton 3-1 Palace - as it happenedChelsea 'interested in Cedric Soares'Romeu: 'Southampton miss Gabbiadini presence'
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 