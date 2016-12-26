Dec 26, 2016 at 5.15pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
0-3
Man CityManchester City

Mason (82')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Toure (72' pen.), Iheanacho (78'), Davies (94' og.)

Pep Guardiola: 'I enjoyed Manchester City win over Hull City'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that there was pressure on his side to beat Hull after seeing their title rivals win in the earlier kickoffs.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 19:43 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has talked up the importance of his side beating Hull City having seen many of their title rivals also pick up victories this afternoon.

City were forced to wait until the 72nd minute for the breakthrough at the KCOM Stadium, but eventually ran out 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho, in addition to an own goal from Curtis Davies.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United had already picked up maximum points when City kicked off, and Guardiola acknowledged that there was more pressure on his side to win as a result.

"I enjoyed it because we won but like always had to work hard for it. In the first half we forgot where the goal was, in the second half, our strikers saw the goal a bit more and after the first goal it was easy," he told BBC Sport.

"There is always pressure for us because the top of the league is tough and the other teams at the top had won today. Every game we play is like a final. You have to win, the other games sometimes you play before or after them but the goal is the same."

Man City's win takes them up to second in the Premier League table, at least until Liverpool host Stoke City tomorrow.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Antonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho, Curtis Davies, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Hull City 0-3 Manchester City - as it happened
 Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho after scoring their second goal during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Crystal Pal
Result: Hull City make Manchester City work hard for victory
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Tough to keep pace with Chelsea, Liverpool'
Phelan: 'Penalty was turning point'Guardiola plays down John Stones injuryGuardiola: 'I enjoyed Man City win'Team News: Four changes for Man CityJoe Hart: 'I almost joined Wolves'
Pep Guardiola: 'I trust in John Stones'Guardiola expecting difficult Hull testLatest team news: Hull vs. Man CitySouthampton increase Van Dijk valuation?Van Dijk keen to play at "highest level"
> Manchester City Homepage
More Hull City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Hull City 0-3 Manchester City - as it happened
 Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho after scoring their second goal during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Crystal Pal
Result: Hull City make Manchester City work hard for victory
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'I enjoyed Manchester City win over Hull City'
Phelan: 'Penalty was turning point'Team News: Four changes for Man CityGuardiola expecting difficult Hull testLatest team news: Hull vs. Man CityPhelan "looking forward" to City clash
Six players extend Hull City dealsReport: Six PL clubs want Ashley YoungCeltic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'Hull interested in Jefferson Montero?Robert Snodgrass 'rejects new Hull deal'
> Hull City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
3Liverpool17114241202137
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
13Bournemouth186392331-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version