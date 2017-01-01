General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'Huge gap between Manchester City, Chelsea'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola admits that the gap between Manchester City and Chelsea is "huge" but he has not given up hope of catching the Premier League leaders.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 14:39 UK

Man City's title hopes suffered another setback on New Year's Eve when they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool, a result which puts them 10 points behind the Blues.

"When you win 12 or 13 games in a row, to drop points is not easy," Guardiola told Sky Sports News. "The gap is huge because they deserve to be there. When they don't lose it is like this.

"But we are in the Champions League and league (contention). After that defeat on the last day of the year the conclusion is, always, 'could be better' but the way they are training, I am glad to work with these guys.

"Tomorrow we try it again, we start the second leg. We have due respect for the other clubs but we have to focus on ourselves and think about the next one and try to do what we need to do to win the games."

Man City play host to Burnley on Monday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Guardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first'
