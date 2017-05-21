May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Pep Guardiola focused on "crucial" Watford clash

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks up the importance of his side's "crucial" match against Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has talked up the importance of his side's match against Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

City need a point at Vicarage Road to guarantee their place in next season's Champions League, while victory would wrap up third place and a direct passage into the group stages.

It will be the final game before an expected overhaul of the squad during the summer, but Guardiola insists that he is looking no further than Sunday.

"We still have 95-96 minutes to fight to do one thing so important for the club. It is a crucial game for us, absolutely a final," he told reporters.

"It is in our hands. Just look what we have to do - win the game. We travel to London for that. Every game is a pressure, every game we play for everything.

"I spoke three days ago about the future. I'm not going to speak today. I know the question is going to come but forget about it. The day after tomorrow we have a real final. We have to focus on that. I will talk in the present.

"We didn't fight until the end because two teams were better. We dropped too many points at home. We will have to improve that. We have to work harder next season to reduce the gap."

Victory for City would see them make it four league wins in a row for the first time since the beginning of March.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
Read Next:
Watford announce Walter Mazzarri exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
David Moyes sets £30m price tag on Jordan Pickford
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Preview: Watford vs. Manchester City
Guardiola focused on "crucial" Watford clashEverton, West Ham 'in race for Iheanacho'Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier LeagueBrooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?
Zabaleta relives favourite City momentsResult: Man City coast to win over West BromTeam News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clashLive Commentary: Man City 3-1 West Brom - as it happenedGuardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Watford News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Preview: Watford vs. Manchester City
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola focused on "crucial" Watford clash
 Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on November 1, 2015
Watford add Stefano Pioli, Leonid Slutsky to managerial shortlist?
Watford eager to recruit Marco Silva?Watford announce Walter Mazzarri exitMazzarri ignores speculation over futureResult: Chelsea edge Watford in seven-goal thrillerTeam News: Terry, Batshuayi start for Chelsea
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-3 Watford - as it happenedMazzarri "angry" with injury problemsMazzarri: 'Watford didn't deserve to lose'Koeman: 'Everton have had a good season'Result: Barkley strike helps Blues down Watford
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 