General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'Fernandinho is crucial to Manchester City'

Fernandinho leaves the field after seeing red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with Fernandinho and hints at the Brazilian getting a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 16:46 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised midfielder Fernandinho and suggested that he is in line to get a new contract.

The Brazil international has been a crucial member of the Spaniard's team this season, but his chequered disciplinary record has seen him suspended for eight games in all competitions.

"I am so happy with him and would be delighted if he continues for a long time here," Guardiola said of the 31-year-old on Wednesday.

"He has one more year on his contract. It's not just in my mind, but the club's mind. He's an important player for us.

"He's not an aggressive player. He's a tough, intense player, like English football is. He is one of the nicest guys I've ever met and when you are one of the nicest guys off the pitch, you are on the pitch."

Fernandinho joined Man City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Man City seal late deal for Herrera
>
View our homepages for Fernandinho, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Fernandinho leaves the field after seeing red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Fernandinho is crucial to Manchester City'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
David James: 'Pep Guardiola right to sign Claudio Bravo in place of Joe Hart'
Man City seal late deal for HerreraWigan make eighth deadline day signingGuardiola hails City trio as "the future"Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exitMan City forward Faupala loaned to Chesterfield
Man City 'to sign Valencia youngster'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Fernandinho available'Pep Guardiola: 'No late arrivals'Aaron Mooy 'to remain at Huddersfield'Guardiola wants 'more fight' from Stones
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version