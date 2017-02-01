Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with Fernandinho and hints at the Brazilian getting a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazil international has been a crucial member of the Spaniard's team this season, but his chequered disciplinary record has seen him suspended for eight games in all competitions.

"I am so happy with him and would be delighted if he continues for a long time here," Guardiola said of the 31-year-old on Wednesday.

"He has one more year on his contract. It's not just in my mind, but the club's mind. He's an important player for us.

"He's not an aggressive player. He's a tough, intense player, like English football is. He is one of the nicest guys I've ever met and when you are one of the nicest guys off the pitch, you are on the pitch."

Fernandinho joined Man City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.