Pep Guardiola: 'English players are so expensive'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he would like to work with more English players but feels that they are too expensive in the transfer market.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he hopes to work with more English players during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Only a minority of the current group were born in England, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has suggested that it is currently too expensive to add domestic talent to his first-team squad.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "I would like to have English players, but they are so expensive. I would like to play with English players because they feel something special and sometimes that helps.

"But the market is the market and that's why the club is working long term with the academy with me or without me. Hopefully it will be with me because I'd like to enjoy these guys."

Only three English players - John Stones, Fabian Delph and Raheem Sterling - have represented City in the Premier League this season.

