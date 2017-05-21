May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City need more goals to challenge for the title'

Man of the match Kevin De Bruyne applauds after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that his side need to be more prolific in front of goal if they want to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next term.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that he requires greater consistency in front of goal from his side next season, citing Kevin de Bruyne's number of chances that have hit the crossbar.

City are still aiming to clinch a top-four finish this term but fell well short of Premier League champions Chelsea, leaving Guardiola to call on his team to be less wasteful come the start of next season.

"We can accept an opponent creating two, three or maybe four chances - it is impossible to avoid that - but we didn't score enough goals at home," said Guardiola, according to Sky Sports News.

"So, we have to play a little bit better to create more chances to score goals if we want to reduce that gap. Then maybe our gap against Chelsea and Tottenham will be shorter. If we don't, it will be the same.

"Kevin De Bruyne is the player with the most assists in the league [16] and he made 10, 11, 12 crossbars. So the difference between the crossbar and the goal is maybe centimetres.

"If you just score half of those situations maybe it is seven or eight more points. It is just to be a little bit more precise in those situations. I think we have the quality of players to score goals."

City require one point from their final league fixture away at Watford on Sunday in order to secure fourth place.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Allardyce to target deals for City duo?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Aleksandar Kolarov: 'Manchester City best team in Premier League'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce to target deals for Manchester City duo Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy?
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Gabriel Jesus: 'Important Manchester City keep Sergio Aguero'
Guardiola calls for video technologyGuardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus link well together'Preview: Watford vs. Manchester CityMoyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordGuardiola focused on "crucial" Watford clash
Everton, West Ham 'in race for Iheanacho'Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier LeagueSpurs trio targeted by Manchester clubs?Brooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 