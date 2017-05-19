General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola calls for introduction of video technology

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that it is only a matter of time before video technology is introduced into football.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 19:30 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he believes it is only a matter of time before video technology is introduced into football.

From next season onwards, players found guilty of 'successful deception of a match official' during an independent post-match review will face a two-game ban as the FA look to stamp diving out of the game.

However, Guardiola believes that a more pressing issue is the need for instant video technology to help referees with difficult decisions.

"I think diving is not the most important thing to improve. There are many other cases we can improve," the Spaniard told reporters.

"Sooner or later that is going to happen, the technology (that) will help the referees to be more fair about what happens in the game, to make less mistakes because there are a lot of mistakes.

"It is because football today is quicker and faster than it was before - and they (officials) are not able to arrive in the right moments and sometimes the decision is wrong."

Man City will end their season away to Watford on Sunday knowing that victory will clinch third place in the Premier League table.

Should video technology be introduced into football?

Yes
No
Yes
100.0%
No
0.0%
Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus link well together'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola calls for introduction of video technology
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus link well together'
Preview: Watford vs. Manchester CityMoyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordGuardiola focused on "crucial" Watford clashEverton, West Ham 'in race for Iheanacho'Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier League
Brooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?Zabaleta relives favourite City momentsResult: Man City coast to win over West BromTeam News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clash
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 