Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-6
Man CityManchester City

Holebas (29'), Doucoure (40')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Aguero (27', 31', 81'), Jesus (38'), Otamendi (63'), Sterling (89' pen.)

Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is already a Manchester City legend'

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
© Offside
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that Sergio Aguero is already a club legend as he closes in on Eric Brook's all-time goalscoring record.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 19:06 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Sergio Aguero as a "legend" of the club following his hat-trick during the 6-0 rout of Watford this afternoon.

City moved top of the table with a one-sided thrashing of the Hornets, continuing an incredible week which has now seen them score 15 goals without reply in three matches.

Aguero's treble took him on to 175 goals in his City career, and should he repeat that feat against pointless and goalless Crystal Palace next weekend then he would overtake Eric Brook as the club's all-time leading scorer.

"Hopefully that will happen very soon, and hopefully we can have a big celebration. Hopefully the club can do that one day soon in the stadium at the game. He's a legend, and it's a part of history in the club," Guardiola told reporters.

"Listen I always think he works hard. But he's a guy I encourage to play, not just to score goals. I don't want just two or three players defending or trying to score goals, I want everyone defending and everyone attacking. I want to see every player move towards the ball, especially the strikers."

Aguero has also now scored six Premier League hat-tricks; only Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Thierry Henry have scored more.

Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Your Comments
Adlene Guedioura attempts to bully Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 0-6 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus celebrates the third with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling during the Premier League game between Watford and Manchester City on September 16, 2017
Result: Manchester City thrash Watford to go top of Premier League table
 Alexis Sanchez in action during an Arsenal training session on September 13, 2017
Report: Alexis Sanchez to snub Real Madrid for Manchester City
