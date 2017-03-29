General view of the Etihad

Manchester City midfielder Aleix Garcia says that the first-team squad will benefit from the recent international break.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Aleix Garcia has suggested that the first-team squad can only benefit from a break from their hectic fixture list.

Earlier this month, City played six matches during a 19-day period due to their commitments in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, while they now face the prospect of playing Arsenal and Chelsea in the space of 72 hours.

Pep Guardiola's team have work to do in order to achieve a top-four place in the league table, but Garcia says that the squad will be refreshed after the international break.

The 19-year-old told the club's official website: "We face the rest of the season with great enthusiasm and eagerness. The international break is going be good for us.

"Some players can rest and others just take their minds off to come back as much strong as possible to keep fighting for our goals until the end of the season.

"The break will be good for us after Monaco and the result against Liverpool. We face lots of games – lots of very important games in a few days that will define our season."

Garcia has made seven appearances this season, but he has featured just twice since the turn of the year.

