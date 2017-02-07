Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho warns that compatriot Gabriel Jesus is bound to suffer a dip in form sooner or later due to his age.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has warned that Gabriel Jesus will not be able to sustain his current level of performance forever.

Jesus has made a blistering start to his City career, scoring three goals and assisting one more in just two Premier League starts since joining the club in January.

The success follows on from helping Brazil to Olympic gold and Palmeiras to the championship, but compatriot Fernandinho has issued a reminder that the 19-year-old is still only in the early stages of his career.

"He has been a professional footballer for just two years, so he is starting very, very, very young. We were happy for his incredible performances for the national team and for his club, where he won a few titles, and now he has come here and started to score goals," he told reporters.

"I hope he can keep that level at least until the end of the season. As a young player you can sometimes drop your level. He can play amazing, but he is good because his mentality is good, on the same level all the time - he is stable.

"We can help him stay at this level until the end of the season, and if he does everyone will be happy. If he scores more goals for us, I'll be the first to be happy."

Jesus's brace against Swansea City on Sunday saw City climb back into the top four of the Premier League table.