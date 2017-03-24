General view of the Etihad

Football Association outlines reasons for Manchester City anti-doping rule breaches

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
The Football Association publishes the reasons why Manchester City were fined for breaking anti-doping regulations on three occasions during 2016.
Friday, March 24, 2017

The Football Association has confirmed that Manchester City broke the governing body's anti-doping rules three times in less than five months.

Man City were ordered to pay £35,000 after a three-man panel found the Premier League giants guilty of breaking the FA's 'whereabouts' rules.

It has now been revealed that a Man City first-team player missed a test on September 1, 2016 because the hotel address provided was no longer correct.

In addition, Man City also failed to inform the FA of an extra first-team training session on July 12, 2016, while anti-doping officials were unable to test reserve players on December 7, 2016 because six of them had been given the day off without the FA being informed.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for testing at all times.

If clubs fail to provide this information - or testers are unable to find the players they are looking for - three times in a rolling 12-month period then they are deemed to have breached the rules.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne suffers groin injury
