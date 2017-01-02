The Football Association reportedly asks Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna to explain himself after appearing to criticise referee Lee Mason via social media.

The 33-year-old wrote, "10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team," on Instagram following City's 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side got took maximum points, but they had to do so with 10 men after Mason sent off Fernandinho half an hour into the match, while City also argued that Burnley's goal should have been ruled out following a foul on goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

According to PA Sport, the FA wants to learn if Sagna was questioning the referee's integrity in his post, which was later edited to say: "Still fighting and winning as a team."

The full-back has until 5pm on Friday to respond to the English governing body.