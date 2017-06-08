New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson admits that he will need time to adapt to the "ferocious" nature of the Premier League following his move from Benfica.

The 23-year-old is expected to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history when he completes his move to the Etihad Stadium on July 1 after City confirmed the signing earlier today.

A number of goalkeepers have struggled during their first seasons in English football down the years, and Ederson acknowledged that he will need time to get used to the "ferocious" competition in the Premier League.

"I have always watched it on TV. My impression is that it is a very intense game, box-to-box. The grounds are always full and the stadiums are nice. This is a very captivating football. The competition here would motivate any player. I'm ready, I'm always ready," he told the club's official website.

"I'm going to try to adapt to this league as quick as possible. Everyone knows here the competition is ferocious. It's a bit different than the Portuguese league. At Benfica I played a little bit more advanced and I was involved a lot in the game. I think that revolution in the way goalkeepers get involved in the game was very important.

"I already had that skill to play outside the box. When I played for a team (Rio Ave) lower down I didn't have the chance to play far from the goal, I had to stay close to it. But when I went to Benfica, I was able to improve what I knew and play further out getting more involved in the games, being more active. I have been developing that since."

Ederson is City's second signing of the summer following the £43m arrival of Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco.