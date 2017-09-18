General view of the Etihad

Kevin de Bruyne pays tribute to "unbelievable" Sergio Aguero goals tally

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate after another Manchester City goal during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne believes that Sergio Aguero's tally of 175 goals for the club is deserving of more praise.
Kevin de Bruyne has claimed that Sergio Aguero still has plenty to offer Manchester City, as the Argentinian striker closes in on a long-standing goalscoring record.

Aguero netted another hat-trick for the Citizens on Saturday afternoon in the 6-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, taking his goals tally in a City shirt to 175 since joining six years ago.

The former Atletico Madrid ace is now just two behind the club's all-time goalscoring record, held by Erik Brook since 1939, and De Bruyne has backed his teammate to continue netting at a similar rate in the years to come.

"Sergio's record speaks for itself – it's not just 30 or 40 goals, it's 175, which is unbelievable at this level and hopefully he won't stop there," the Manchester Evening News quotes him as saying. "He's still two or three away, but when the moment comes it will be a nice achievement for him."

Asked if Aguero is in with a chance of picking up individual accolades come next May, De Bruyne added: "If we win something, then probably, but if we don't then probably not!

"In the last few years we have always been in the top two or three, but in the end we just want to win trophies and at the end of the day it doesn't matter whether you win individual awards."

Aguero joint-leads the Premier League scoring chart with Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku after scoring five times in five matches.

