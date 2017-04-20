General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Sol Campbell: 'John Stones will become one of world's best defenders'

John Stones in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 5, 2017
© SilverHub
Sol Campbell is confident that Pep Guardiola is the right man to ensure that John Stones fulfils his early potential at Manchester City in the coming years.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 21:16 UK

Former England international Sol Campbell has claimed that John Stones is in the perfect environment at Manchester City to become one of the world's best defenders.

The 22-year-old has had to deal with plenty of criticism since joining the Citizens from Everton last summer in a mammoth deal worth around £50m.

Stones has featured 26 times in the Premier League for City, keeping just four clean sheets in that time, but Campbell has backed boss Pep Guardiola to get the most out of the England youngster.

"He's a wonderful player and I think he's got one of the best managers in the world to teach him and guide him through the pitfalls of football," he told Omnisport.

"He's lucky that he's there and definitely he's benefiting from having better players around him. I think his decision-making will get better in time.

"Playing in tournaments will allow him to get better. I think his future is bright and long may he continue learning. He's got the environment, the manager and the players around him to hopefully make him into one of the best defenders in the world in time."

Stones's overall defensive record makes better reading, playing a part in 25 clean sheets in 103 appearances for Everton and City combined.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?
>
View our homepages for John Stones, Pep Guardiola, Sol Campbell, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
John Stones in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 5, 2017
Sol Campbell: 'John Stones will become one of world's best defenders'
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'FA Cup semi-final result will not affect my future'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Liverpool 'not interested in signing Joe Hart'
Klopp not interested in signing HartClaudio Bravo to remain at Man City?Hart to seal move to Premier League side?Arsenal to push Sanchez towards PSG?Hart in line for Man United, Chelsea move?
Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?Claude Puel: 'We were not good enough'Guardiola: 'Southampton win is so important'Kompany "happy" with Man City victoryResult: Kompany inspires Man City to Southampton win
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 