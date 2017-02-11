General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Wilfredo Caballero: 'Being first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester City makes me feel alive'

Wilfredo Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero admits that he "feels alive" after taking over first-team goalkeeping duties from Claudio Bravo.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:15 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero has claimed that he "feels alive" after taking over first-team goalkeeping duties from Claudio Bravo.

The 35-year-old started the season as City's first-choice goalkeeper but was deposed after Bravo arrived from Barcelona, only to reclaim the position in February.

"It's fantastic," Caballero told Sky Sports News. "I started the season playing but when Claudio arrived I thought he was going to be number one. He played a lot good games.

"Before the game with West Ham I had a meeting with the manager and he told me he put me in the starting XI.

"It's both exciting and scary, I feel my heart and skin when I receive a ball. Of course I'm excited and scared but those emotions make me feel alive."

Man City have won every league game this season in which they have selected Caballero from the start.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Caballero: 'We will see best of Bravo'
>
View our homepages for Claudio Bravo, Wilfredo Caballero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
Report: West Ham United keen on Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
David Seaman: 'Joe Hart exit from Manchester City a massive shock'
 Wilfredo Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Wilfredo Caballero: 'Being first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester City makes me feel alive'
Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'Guardiola: 'Bravo still a top goalkeeper'Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man City
City 'lead race for Real Mallorca teen'Wenger 'not interested' in Joe HartInter consider move for Sergio Aguero?Gabriel Jesus 'takes 600 yard cab journey'Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'
> Manchester City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal25146552282448
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2556142247-2521
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand