Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero has claimed that he "feels alive" after taking over first-team goalkeeping duties from Claudio Bravo.

The 35-year-old started the season as City's first-choice goalkeeper but was deposed after Bravo arrived from Barcelona, only to reclaim the position in February.

"It's fantastic," Caballero told Sky Sports News. "I started the season playing but when Claudio arrived I thought he was going to be number one. He played a lot good games.

"Before the game with West Ham I had a meeting with the manager and he told me he put me in the starting XI.

"It's both exciting and scary, I feel my heart and skin when I receive a ball. Of course I'm excited and scared but those emotions make me feel alive."

Man City have won every league game this season in which they have selected Caballero from the start.