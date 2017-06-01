General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Claudio Bravo 'unconcerned' by Ederson arrival at Manchester City

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Claudio Bravo insists that he is not fazed by the competition facing him for the number one goalkeeping spot at Manchester City next season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Claudio Bravo has insisted that he is not fazed by the competition facing him for the number one goalkeeping spot at Manchester City next season.

Man City are yet to officially confirm the arrival of goalkeeper Ederson, but selling club Benfica claimed on Thursday afternoon that the Premier League outfit had completed the £34.7m signing of the Brazilian stopper.

Bravo struggled to make his mark during the 2016-17 campaign after moving to Man City from Barcelona, but the Chilean is still confident that he can be a success at the Etihad Stadium.

"My future is still tied to City for much longer," he told AS Chile. "From the day I arrived at the club, I knew what was going to happen, which is what is happening now.

"You always have competition at this level. It has happened to me in Colo Colo, in the national team, in the Real Sociedad, in Barcelona, ​​in City. Work things do not worry me. I've always worked the same way."

Bravo started 30 games for Man City during the 2016-17 season.

Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match Marseille vs Toulouse on December 18, 2013
Read Next:
Man City to sign Monaco full-back Mendy?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure signs new deal at Manchester City
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Benfica: 'Manchester City have completed £34.7m Ederson signing'
 Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Claudio Bravo 'unconcerned' by Ederson arrival at Manchester City
Man City accused of tapping up underage playerMan City to sign Monaco full-back Mendy?Mbappe to opt for Real over Man City?Man City striker 'on verge of Villarreal move'Liverpool 'offer Clichy two-year deal'
Man City aiming for double next seasonVieira 'lined up as Saint-Etienne boss'Eden Hazard to remain Belgium captainSilva "very happy" with Ederson linksMan City chief insists Aguero is staying
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 