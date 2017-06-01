Claudio Bravo insists that he is not fazed by the competition facing him for the number one goalkeeping spot at Manchester City next season.

Claudio Bravo has insisted that he is not fazed by the competition facing him for the number one goalkeeping spot at Manchester City next season.

Man City are yet to officially confirm the arrival of goalkeeper Ederson, but selling club Benfica claimed on Thursday afternoon that the Premier League outfit had completed the £34.7m signing of the Brazilian stopper.

Bravo struggled to make his mark during the 2016-17 campaign after moving to Man City from Barcelona, but the Chilean is still confident that he can be a success at the Etihad Stadium.

"My future is still tied to City for much longer," he told AS Chile. "From the day I arrived at the club, I knew what was going to happen, which is what is happening now.

"You always have competition at this level. It has happened to me in Colo Colo, in the national team, in the Real Sociedad, in Barcelona, ​​in City. Work things do not worry me. I've always worked the same way."

Bravo started 30 games for Man City during the 2016-17 season.