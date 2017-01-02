Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Bacary Sagna charged by FA

Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is charged with misconduct by the FA.
Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by The FA following a comment he made on social media earlier this month.

The 33-year-old Frenchman appeared to aim a dig at referee Lee Mason following his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley last week, in which Fernandinho had been sent off, with a post on Instagram.

"10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team," he initially wrote, before later updating the caption to read: "Still fighting and winning as a team."

The FA subsequently asked Sagna to explain his comments, but have now decided to charge him over the incident.

A statement from the governing body read: "Bacary Sagna has been charged for misconduct contrary to FA Rule E3 (1).

"It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct in that it questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute."

Sagna has been given until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.

expand