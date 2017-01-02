Bacary Sagna charged by FA

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is charged with misconduct by the FA.

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by The FA following a comment he made on social media earlier this month.

The 33-year-old Frenchman appeared to aim a dig at referee Lee Mason following his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley last week, in which Fernandinho had been sent off, with a post on Instagram.

"10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team," he initially wrote, before later updating the caption to read: "Still fighting and winning as a team."

The FA subsequently asked Sagna to explain his comments, but have now decided to charge him over the incident.

A statement from the governing body read: "Bacary Sagna has been charged for misconduct contrary to FA Rule E3 (1).

"It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct in that it questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute."

Sagna has been given until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.