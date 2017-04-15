Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium.
The Citizens have a chance to open up a gap on the chasing pack in the race for the top four, while the Saints are looking to cement their spot in the top half for a fourth season running.
This is venue that City have struggled at in the past, losing three and drawing two of their last seven visits, but they look to be back on track after picking up all three points in their last league outing.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Claude Puel: "He was a young trainer [when we met in 2009], but his team was fantastic. We drew at home, and unfortunately lost 5-2 at Barcelona, but it was fantastic to see his team, his players. We can see all the teams trying to play like this, and have good possession. I have a lot respect for Pep."
Pep Guardiola: "Last week I decided for Claudio. Saturday I am going to decide. It depends on if the opponent makes a lot of high pressing or not. The way the opponent plays as well. What I see in the training session. I have confidence with both. We will see. It's my decision. I like both to be involved. I have confidence in both so we will see."
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Clasie, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Martina, Boufal, Hassen
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Caballero, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Sterling, Garcia, Iheanacho
SOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini
MANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo, Clichy, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Aguero