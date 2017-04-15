This is venue that City have struggled at in the past, losing three and drawing two of their last seven visits, but they look to be back on track after picking up all three points in their last league outing.

The Citizens have a chance to open up a gap on the chasing pack in the race for the top four, while the Saints are looking to cement their spot in the top half for a fourth season running.

45+2 min HALF TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 0-0 MANCHESTER CITY

45 min Silva picks up the ball in some space 20 yards from goal but drags it well wide of the target. We are now into two minutes of added-on time at St Mary's Stadium, where there is no real sign of a first-half breakthrough.

43 min Aguero is caught by Bertrand and stays down. Replays maybe make it look a lot worse than it was, with the English full-back raking his foot down the back of his opponent's calf. Physio on the field giving him some treatment.

41 min The visitors continuing to see pretty much all of the ball in attacking areas, without doing a great deal with it. A couple of opportunities for Aguero and one for Silva, though they will also point to that incorrect penalty call.

39 min City denied a potential breakthrough goal by some poor refereeing, then, with Neil Swarbrick calling that one wrong. Southampton get bodies forward but Bertrand's cross is cut out by a visiting player before it reached its target.

37 min PENALTY APPEAL! Leroy Sane is sent crashing to the ground under contact from Forster, but the referee felt that the ball was won first. No serious calls from City players but replays show that it was a stonewall penalty.

35 min CHANCE! City's best opening since the early stages, as Aguero this time turns provider by getting to the byline and lofting the ball towards Silva at the back stick. The Spaniard failed to find the target, which is most unlike him.

33 min The Saints get every player back behind the ball in attempt to frustrate City. As soon as the ball is won back the counter-attack is in motion, but Gabbiadini has not been picked out by his teammates all that often so far.

31 min Forster still yet to make a save, while Bravo has also had a quiet shift at the opposite end. Southampton forming a very solid shape at the back and making it very tough for their opponents to get in behind too often.

29 min YELLOW CARD! Hojbjerg, who spent time under opposition boss Guardiola at Bayern Munich, catches Silva late and is rightly shown the first yellow of the contest by referee Neil Swarbrick. Walking a tightrope, etc, etc...

27 min A couple of half-decent chances for Aguero very early on for City, but it is Southampton who have created the best opening since; Tadic blasting over unmarked when picked out inside the box by Gabbiadini.

25 min City have completed 216 passes in the opening 25 minutes of the match, compared to their opponents' tally of 78. That pretty much tells you all you need to know about how the two sides have lined up for this match.

23 min Some nice football being played by the visitors, this time with the ball being slipped through down the left, but all they have to show for it is another corner. A lack of end product letting them down in the opening quarter of this match.

21 min City almost the victims of their own downfall - not for the first time this season - as Navas is unable to clear the ball under pressure and it deflects into the area. Gabbiadini flicked it on but there was nobody in red and white to pounce.

19 min De Bruyne with a teasing cross into the box, which Stephens got his head to first. The final ball just lacking quality at the moment from the Citizens' perspective, as the Saints have been fairly comfortable at the back.

17 min Bravo takes a bit of a risk when the ball is played back to him by Navas. In the end the ex-Barcelona man was happy to blast it up the field, rather than playing it out from the back like he is instructed to by his manager.

15 min That Tadic chance shows exactly why Southampton are so happy to sit deep. They will have countless chances to spring a counter against this City side, though they need to make their openings count if they are to pull off a big result.

13 min CHANCE! Southampton put together their first attacking move of the much, quickly breaking and finding a way in behind through Gabbiadini down the left. The Italian pulls it back for Tadic 15 yards out, but he skies high over the bar.

11 min The hosts win back possession and look to play their way forward from the back through Davis, but the ball is soon lost and City come again. The pattern in this game has been set early on, though City have not made the possession count.

9 min Navas flashes the ball into the feet of Silva between the lines, but it was near impossible for the little magician to control. Southampton more than happy to sit back and soak up this early pressure on home soil.

7 min City dominating possession in the opening seven minutes, seeing close to 70 per cent of the ball. The Saints looking fairly relaxed at the moment - maybe too relaxed, unable to get the ball into the feet of star man Gabbiadini.

5 min Aguero already showing early on that he is up for this one, constantly proving to his manager just why he deserves to be first choice up top when Gabriel Jesus returns to the reckoning. The Saints just finding their way at the moment.

3 min CHANCES! A bright start to the contest for City, who have created a couple of openings inside the opening three minutes or so. Clichy sent in a decent ball at the end of a bright attack, but Aguero could not properly connect, while the striker then dragged wide from a promising position.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running on the South Coast. The Saints are aiming to close the gap on the top eight with victory in this teatime kickoff, while City - with one win in their last five - have third place in their sights.

5.28pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play at St Mary's Stadium, where we are just a couple of moments away from kickoff. Manchester City make four changes for their trip to the South Coast, bringing in Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of defence, while Southampton bring Steven Davis and Manolo Gabbiadini into the fold as part of their two alterations from last time out. © SilverHub

5.26pm The big topic of discussion for Guardiola heading into this match concerned his two goalkeepers, with Bravo ultimately getting the nod over Caballero once again. The former Barcelona man has simply not adapted well to English football since making a switch last summer and, with Joe Hart's future seemingly lying elsewhere, you have to wonder where Guardiola turns next. For now, Bravo must do.

5.24pm Puel was talking there about 2009's Champions League quarter-final meeting between his Lyon side and Guardiola's Barcelona, who were very much in their prime at the time - one of the finest club sides to have ever been assembled. The Frenchman admits that he has a "lot of respect" for his opposite number, but it is fair to say that he would love to get one over on him in this teatime kickoff to cement his side's hopes of a top-10 finish.

5.22pm With kickoff at St Mary's Stadium now less than 10 minutes away, let us turn attention to some pre-match comments from both camps. Claude Puel: "He was a young trainer [when we met in 2009], but his team was fantastic. We drew at home, and unfortunately lost 5-2 at Barcelona, but it was fantastic to see his team, his players. We can see all the teams trying to play like this, and have good possession. I have a lot respect for Pep." Pep Guardiola: "Last week I decided for Claudio. Saturday I am going to decide. It depends on if the opponent makes a lot of high pressing or not. The way the opponent plays as well. What I see in the training session. I have confidence with both. We will see. It's my decision. I like both to be involved. I have confidence in both so we will see."

Southampton won 4-2 in this fixture last season to end a run of four-successive league defeats. The Saints have only actually lost two of their seven Premier League meetings with Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium, winning three and drawing two of those, but the Citizens have found the net in each of the last 11 meetings in all competitions - including October's 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

5.18pm City have lost just one game in their last 10, but too many draws in that run - much like rivals Man United, in many ways - has seen them stutter somewhat. There is a huge meeting with Man United on the horizon, coming fresh on the back of their trip to Wembley to face Arsenal, so picking up victory on the South Coast today would be the perfect way to prepare for a hugely important fortnight.

5.16pm In many ways, that meeting with Arsenal will go a long, long way to determining whether Guardiola's first season at the Etihad Stadium can be considered a success. A top-four finish and trophy in the bag would surely be a decent return in his maiden campaign on these shores, particularly with the promise of spending big to strengthen his squad in the summer. The Catalan has had his disappointments this term, granted, but he could still end it on a high.

5.14pm Victory today will take City up to 19 for the season - the same amount managed under former boss Manuel Pellegrini in the entirety of the 2015-16 campaign. No Premier League team has found the back of the net more times than the Citizens in all competitions this term, meanwhile, with their tally of 101 matched only by Arsenal, who they face in next week's huge FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

5.12pm That loss at Stamford Bridge made it four games without a win for Guardiola's men, having drawn each of the previous three, but they did make amends somewhat seven days ago by picking up victory over strugglers Hull. It is fair to say that each of the four sides battling for those two remaining Champions League spots - Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Arsenal - have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year, meaning that even Everton are now in with a shot.

5.10pm Guardiola conceded after defeat to Chelsea just under a fortnight ago that the Premier League title is well out of reach for his side, confirming what many of us knew for months. The Blues have been very consistent, as have Tottenham for the past few months, while City have constantly thrown away points from promising positions, leaving them 14 adrift of top spot at this late stage in proceedings.

5.08pm Man City make the trip south attempting to strengthen their grip on the top four, knowing that victory today will take them above Liverpool and into third place for at least the next 24 hours or so. Everton have climbed into fifth place with victory over Burnley elsewhere this afternoon, but they have played two games more than the Citizens, so it is Man United (sixth, 57 points) and Arsenal (seventh, 54 points) that Guardiola will be most wary of.

5.06pm Southampton manager Claude Puel has guided his side to the final of the EFL Cup, where they narrowly lost to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, and into the top half of the Premier League. The Saints lacked consistency for most of the opening three-quarters of the league campaign, particularly struggling between December and February, but they look good value to now finish in eighth place. © SilverHub

5.04pm Overcoming the division's elite is the next step for Southampton if they are to continue climbing the table, with just the two points collected from 21 on offer against the top six - not good enough. To make matters worse for Puel, his side take on Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United, on top of today's home meeting with Man City, in their end-of-season run-in. They may have little to play for on the face of it, but they can prove a point across those remaining fixtures.

Southampton's back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and West Brom means that they can win three on the bounce under Claude Puel for the first time when Manchester City visit St Mary's Stadium this afternoon. The Saints have lost just one of their last six matches, compared to six defeats in their previous seven, though they have not beat any of the current top six in seven attempts this term.

5.00pm Puel's men have taken 13 points from the last 18 on offer to ensure that the mood has improved, seeing them climb into their current standing of ninth place and just four points off West Brom - who they overcome 1-0 last weekend - with a couple of games in hand. The Saints' softly-spoken boss admitted earlier in the campaign to being frustrated by the stop-start nature of their league campaign, playing nine times between January 1 and April 1, but momentum is now on their side.

4.58pm Things did look to be going south between late December into February, when focus was perhaps elsewhere with the semi-final and final of the EFL Cup to prepare for, and six losses in seven at the time saw them dragged into the relegation mix. Going down never appeared to be a serious threat for the Saints, in truth, yet an improvement was needed in the top flight if they were to prevent their campaign from completely petering out.

4.56pm The Saints again had to adapt to losing key personnel last season, this time Sadio Mane to Liverpool and manager Ronald Koeman to Everton, but again they have done well thanks to this latest top-half finish. The bad news is that seven years of constant improvement, bettering their league finish year-on-year since promotion from League One, is likely to come to an end this time around as sixth place is out of reach.

4.54pm It has been a strange maiden campaign outside of his native French homeland for Puel, but ultimately one that can be looked back on as a success the way things are heading. The Saints were incredibly inconsistent in the opening two-thirds of the Premier League season, loitering in the bottom half for large parts, though their run to the EFL Cup final did paper over things slightly.

4.52pm Southampton welcome star man Manolo Gabbiadini back into their starting lineup this afternoon following his recent spell on the sidelines with a groin injury, while Steven Davis is also back from an ankle complaint in midfield. In terms of Manchester City, they have four fresh faces in their starting XI from last weekend's win over Hull City, including a new central-defensive partnership. © SilverHub

4.50pm Jordy Clasie will perhaps feel a bit aggrieved to have dropped out of the side this afternoon following his match-winning display at The Hawthorns last time out, but room had to be made for the returning Davis. Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez are back-up options up top now that Gabbiadini is back in the side, while for the visitors they have Sterling and Ikechi Iheanacho among their attacking reserves.

4.48pm BENCH WATCH! SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Clasie, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Martina, Boufal, Hassen MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Caballero, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Sterling, Garcia, Iheanacho

4.46pm England internationals Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse retain their wide midfield positions in the likely 4-2-3-1, while Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares - praised by opposition boss Guardiola in the build-up to today's match - will look to prove support from full-back. In central defence is Jack Stephens and Maya Yoshida, as Virgil van Dijk continues to miss out with an injury problem; one that he is not expected to return from this term.

4.44pm Northern Ireland international Steven Davis also returns from injury this afternoon to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in defensive midfield due to the suspension of Oriol Romeu - the former Barcelona man sitting out the second of his two-man ban today. Dusan Tadic is handed an attacking-midfield role, starting in his favoured number 10 position, from where he has been involved in five goals in his last six Premier League outings.

4.42pm In terms of the home side, manager Claude Puel has been handed a major boost by the return to fitness of Manolo Gabbiadini. The ex-Napoli marksman was touch-and-go for this one after missing out of late with a groin injury but, not only does he make the squad, he is handed a starting role in attack. The Saints really do need the Italian in their ranks to fire on all cylinders, as he has bagged four in four league games since joining and also netted twice in the EFL Cup final.

4.40pm What does all that mean tactics wise? Well, Sergio Aguero will lead the line as he looks to build on an impressive run that has seen him score 10 goals in his last 10 outings. The Argentina international, on course for his most prolific campaign yet in terms of goals-per-game, will be offered support by Leroy Sane and De Bruyne from wide areas, while Yaya Toure and David Silva will likely occupy more central roles. That leaves Fernandinho deep in a 4-1-4-1 system.

4.38pm Further forward, Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho are the other two players to come back into the starting fold, with with Fabian Delph and Raheem Sterling making way from that straightforward triumph over the Tigers seven days ago. The biggest question for Guardiola this afternoon was who would start in goal, and we now have the answer to that as Claudio Bravo retains his place over Wilfredo Caballero.

4.36pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his starting lineup from last weekend's 3-1 home win over Hull City. Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi return to the side and link up in the heart of defence, taking over from John Stones and Aleksandar Kolarov - the former of whom does not even make the squad today, presumably due to an injury concern.

4.34pm TEAM NEWS! SOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini MANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo, Clichy, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Aguero

4.32pm There is less to play for on the face of it as far as the Saints are concerned, meanwhile, although they will be hoping to maintain their impressive record of finishing in the top half for a fourth season in a row. Eighth place is a realistic target for them to chase down in the remaining weeks, with three points against Man City in this late Saturday kickoff enough to put them hot on West Bromwich Albion's hails.