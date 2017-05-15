Defender John Stones back in contention for Manchester City

John Stones in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 5, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City will have John Stones to choose from in their final two games of the season, but Fabian Delph is unlikely to play any further part.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 15:36 UK

Pep Guardiola has revealed that defender John Stones has returned from injury and is in contention to feature in Manchester City's final two games of the season.

The 22-year-old has not appeared since the Citizens' 3-1 win over Hull City on April 8 due to a muscular problem, seeing him sit out the last six matches.

Guardiola could now turn to Stones for games against West Bromwich Albion and Watford, but midfielder Fabian Delph is crocked once more and is unlikely to feature again this term.

"John has come back. Delph has injured his leg. I don't think he will play in either game," Guardiola told reporters.

Stones has made 38 appearances for Man City in all competitions since joining from Everton in a £47.5m deal last summer.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Aguero, Bravo ruled out for Man City
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, John Stones, Fabian Delph, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Pablo Zabaleta to leave Manchester City at end of season
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Agent: "Sergio Aguero is happy at Manchester City"
Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'John Stones back in contention for CityTorino president surprised by Hart errorsMartin Demichelis announces retirementMan City interested in Donnarumma?
Fernandinho confident of squad improvementGuardiola: 'Top four is in our hands'Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"Yaya Toure coy over Man City futureSchmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 