Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that striker Gabriel Jesus may recover from a broken metatarsal before the end of the season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Gabriel Jesus could be available for the club's final fixtures of the season.

In February, Jesus suffered a broken metatarsal during the game away at Bournemouth, and it appeared doubtful that he would be able to make a return before the end of the campaign.

However, Guardiola has said that the Brazilian has started to walk unaided, and may still be able to contribute to their bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "He was in New York. It was freezing. He told me that.

"The crutches are gone. He has started to walk and hopefully he can come back to the pitches and start to run.

"Hopefully he can help us in the last games of the season and come back for us in the pre-season."

Jesus has scored three goals from five appearances during his short stay at the Etihad Stadium.