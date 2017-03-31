Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus may return before the end of the season'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that striker Gabriel Jesus may recover from a broken metatarsal before the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 15:27 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Gabriel Jesus could be available for the club's final fixtures of the season.

In February, Jesus suffered a broken metatarsal during the game away at Bournemouth, and it appeared doubtful that he would be able to make a return before the end of the campaign.

However, Guardiola has said that the Brazilian has started to walk unaided, and may still be able to contribute to their bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "He was in New York. It was freezing. He told me that.

"The crutches are gone. He has started to walk and hopefully he can come back to the pitches and start to run.

"Hopefully he can help us in the last games of the season and come back for us in the pre-season."

Jesus has scored three goals from five appearances during his short stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Kompany to return against Liverpool?
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne in action during his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne: "I am a good guy"
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus may return before the end of the season'
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
Garcia: 'City will benefit from break'Report: Man City eye Cedric SoaresWhy Man City will inflict further misery on WengerSouthampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
Manchester City fined £35,000 by FAClaudio Bravo denies City exit reportsZabaleta hails Guardiola preparationMan City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?De Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 