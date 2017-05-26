Kelechi Iheanacho and Andre Gray are both being linked with a switch to Everton, but which of the strikers should Ronald Koeman look to sign this summer?

Over the past couple of weeks, much of Everton's business away from the pitch has been focused on trying to persuade midfielder Ross Barkley to pen a new contract at Goodison Park. However, the future of striker Romelu Lukaku is a subject which remains high on the agenda for manager Ronald Koeman and while the Belgian still has two years remaining on his existing deal, the Toffees will be aware that their only opportunity to maximise Lukaku's value is either by selling him to one of a number of interested parties or tempting the 23-year-old to extend his stay with the Toffees with the compromise of inserting a release clause into his new terms. That has led to football betting sites contemplating a potential replacement for a player who finished in second place in the goalscoring charts, with two names seemingly at the top of the shortlist.

© SilverHub

Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Burnley's Andre Gray both offer plenty of pace and proven finishing ability but they are two players who are at different stages of their career and would offer contrasting value to Everton going forward were they to be involved in a transfer during the summer window. At 20 years of age, Iheanacho could effectively double in price should he enjoy a prolific campaign in front of goal, whereas Gray is five years older and arguably less proven in the Premier League. That said, he brings more experience and versatility than Iheanacho so would that not offer more value for money in the short term? However, should Everton go down either route, there is no doubting that they are going to be purchasing a player who is desperate to prove himself.

What is so impressive about Iheanacho is his goal return at one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, despite not reaching 21. Had he been plying his trade elsewhere, he would probably have scored far more regularly due to more minutes in the first team, but 21 goals from 20 starts and 44 substitute appearances is the very reason why so many clubs have taken an interest in his development. However, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in front of him, he may struggle to continue that progress at the Etihad Stadium and that has shown this season. He was given a total of just six starts in the Premier League and Champions League and while he was a regular from the bench, playing for just 631 minutes in those top-tier competitions will come as a considerable disappointment to him and the Nigerian will be aware that he enters the summer as a crossroads in his career, despite the insistence that he has no intention of leaving City.

© SilverHub

As for Gray, he has just completed his first season among English football's elite having being playing in non-league as recent as 2014. It has been a remarkable rise up the football pyramid for a player who had scored at least 15 goals per season over a five-year period until he found things that little bit tougher from August through to May. That should not be considered a negative because Gray is still learning in every game he plays, and to contribute nine goals and three assists from 26 starts and six substitute appearances in a team who finish in 16th position is an excellent achievement. The biggest issue for a player - who can also play on the flank - now is how does he build on that and is Burnley the right club for him to achieve his own personal targets. He has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and while a new contract will naturally be on the table at some stage, will he choose to sign it? If he doesn't, Everton are not going to be the only Premier League club looking to sign him for close to the £9m which Burnley paid for him in 2015.

That pivotal factor, if and when Koeman decides between these two players, could be how much Burnley drag their heels over Gray should his future remain uncertain but nevertheless, supporters may not have much of a preference for which player Koeman should opt for because they would almost certainly guarantee goals in what could be a busy campaign given Everton's qualification for the Europa League qualifying rounds.