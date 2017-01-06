Jan 6, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-5
Man CityManchester City
FT(HT: 0-3)
Toure (33' pen.), Nordtveit (41' og.), Silva (43'), Aguero (51'), Stones (84')

John Stones pleased to net in Manchester City win

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City centre-back John Stones reveals his delight after netting in Friday's 5-0 win over West Ham United in the FA Cup.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 22:05 UK

John Stones has revealed his delight after netting his first Manchester City goal in Friday night's 5-0 win at West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup.

The summer signing from Everton completed the scoring in the 84th minute at the London Stadium, adding to efforts from Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and an own goal from Havard Nordtveit.

England international Stones also paid tribute to his team's overall performance in the English capital, revealing that head coach Pep Guardiola implemented a change in system for the FA Cup fixture.

"I thought we moved the ball well. We changed our system and played with a diamond. It worked really well. To get clean-sheet was good - we haven't had too many," Stones told BBC Sport. "It's been a long time coming (his goal). I should have scored in previous games. It's nice to get one in a special cup."

Man City will continue their Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton next weekend.

Bayern Munich's defender Holger Badstuber celebrates scoring the 5-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, Round of 16 football match FC Bayern Munich vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Munich, southern Germany, on March 11, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Man City want Badstuber on loan
>
View our homepages for John Stones, Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Havard Nordtveit, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City notch five to brush aside West Ham United in FA Cup third round
Stones pleased to net in City winReport: Man City want Badstuber on loanTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tieKlopp happy Guardiola took heat off LiverpoolMahrez named African Footballer of the Year
Guardiola clarifies 'United bigger' remarksGuardiola: 'I won't rotate players for FA Cup'Guardiola: 'I'm not thinking about retirement'FA confirms Fernandinho suspensionMan City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper?
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version