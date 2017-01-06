Manchester City centre-back John Stones reveals his delight after netting in Friday's 5-0 win over West Ham United in the FA Cup.

The summer signing from Everton completed the scoring in the 84th minute at the London Stadium, adding to efforts from Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and an own goal from Havard Nordtveit.

England international Stones also paid tribute to his team's overall performance in the English capital, revealing that head coach Pep Guardiola implemented a change in system for the FA Cup fixture.

"I thought we moved the ball well. We changed our system and played with a diamond. It worked really well. To get clean-sheet was good - we haven't had too many," Stones told BBC Sport. "It's been a long time coming (his goal). I should have scored in previous games. It's nice to get one in a special cup."

Man City will continue their Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton next weekend.