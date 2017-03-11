Pep Guardiola says that Wembley holds a special place in his heart following success there with former club Barcelona, and he now wants to return with Manchester City.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to having fond memories of Wembley and is now desperate to lead his side to the "special" venue in the FA Cup.

The 46-year-old has previously lifted two Champions League crowns with former club Barcelona at the home of English football - in its former and current guise - both in a managerial and playing capacity.

Guardiola is just one match away from walking out at the famous ground for the first time as City boss, as his side face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this weekend.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's clash at the Riverside Stadium, he said: "It's so beautiful and that's why I'd like to be there. As a football player I won our first Champions League in Wembley, the old Wembley, and as a manager I won my second Champions League there, so of course Wembley is special for me, definitely.

"When I was a kid seeing English football playing in Wembley in all competitions, important games, the tradition there with the two managers going out, I loved that.

"It's a traditional stadium and of course we'll be pleased, and not just to come back and remember what we have done. Playing the semi-finals there will be nice and after, if we are able, to play the final."

Middlesbrough knocked Man City out of the FA Cup two years ago when they last met and have also won four of their five encounters overall in the competition.