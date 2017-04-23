Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that the club's owners "will not be happy" if he fails to match their expectations by missing out on a trophy this season.

Pep Guardiola has conceded that he is battling to win over Manchester City's ambitious owners ahead of this weekend's FA Cup semi-final meeting with Arsenal.

The Citizens are well out of the Premier League title picture, trailing leaders Chelsea by 11 points, while also exiting the EFL Cup and Champions League in the early stages.

Guardiola admits that ending his first season in English football without any silverware will not be good enough to appease the club's Abu Dhabi-based owners, but believes that his side are good enough to overcome Arsenal en route to a sixth success in the competition.

"I don't think they will be happy," he told reporters. "The expectations of the club are as high as possible and are to win the titles that are on the table. So if they are not happy I can completely understand. And we could have done better in terms of the results and even in the way we played because we wanted to be in the race for the title and in the Champions League until the end.

"Despite the fact that I am happy with what we've done, it is still not enough. But they have to decide. They are my bosses. The chairman and the owner have to decide whatever they want. But you are here asking every few days asking my opinion and I am honest. Because I'm a guy who if we don't play well I say we don't play well.

"We want the FA Cup to put in my players' hearts and heads how good they are. I said many times to them, but they still don't believe how good they are. They are fantastic players and a fantastic team and winning titles helps you a lot.

"Winning helps you win more because you live that experience. You win a title or a final, it's a lot of stress, a lot of pressure. If you handle that and you are able to win, the next time is a little easier. That's why it's important for the future of the club."

Guardiola, brought in to replace Manuel Pellegrini last summer, won 21 trophies during his seven years with previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.