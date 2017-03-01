Pep Guardiola insists that Claudio Bravo is "strong enough" to deal with the ironic cheers from home fans in Manchester City's 5-1 FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has once again defended the recent form of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, claiming that his performance against Huddersfield Town was "amazing".

The Chile international has come under fire from supporters for a string of lacklustre displays since joining from Barcelona in the summer, culminating in him being dropped to the bench in recent weeks.

Bravo has been turned to for FA Cup action and he was sarcastically cheered by his own fans when pulling off a save late in the first half of the fifth-round replay against Huddersfield on Wednesday evening, shortly after letting Harry Bunn's attempt sneak under his body.

Guardiola has no concerns about his keeper's current state of mind, however, and even suggested that he is returning to his previous best form.

"Ask the fans, please," he said when questioned about the ironic jeers. "The performance from Claudio was amazing. He helped us in the build-up and reads which men are free. He gives us the continuity to play.

"I'm not here to judge the fans. He's strong enough. He's one of the best. This year he was nominated as one of the top five goalkeepers in the world.

"The people cannot imagine how a goalkeeper is. I am delighted with him. I know I can count on him, with his behaviour when he is playing and now when he is not playing. I just congratulated him on how he played at Huddersfield and how he played today. I'm pretty sure he's coming back."

Bravo has conceded nine goals from the last 14 shots faced, while also shipping from the first effort on target in three of his last four matches.