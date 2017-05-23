Manchester City star Leroy Sane pulls out of the Confederations Cup with Germany in order to have surgery on his nose.

The 21-year-old was due to represent Germany in the tournament, which gets underway on June 17 in Russia.

However, the former Schalke player wants to take the summer to ensure that he starts the new season 100% healthy.

"I would have liked to have gone to Russia," Sane told the German Football Federation's official website. "But after talks with the medical team, I have decided to use the summer break for this operation so that I can go into the new season with a clean bill of health."

Sane will also miss Germany's friendly with Denmark on June 6 and their World Cup qualifier against San Marino on June 10.