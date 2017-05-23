Manchester City's Leroy Sane withdraws from Confederations Cup to have surgery

Leroy Sane celebrates after Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City star Leroy Sane pulls out of the Confederations Cup with Germany in order to have surgery on his nose.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has pulled out of this summer's Confederations Cup in order to undergo surgery on his nose.

The 21-year-old was due to represent Germany in the tournament, which gets underway on June 17 in Russia.

However, the former Schalke player wants to take the summer to ensure that he starts the new season 100% healthy.

"I would have liked to have gone to Russia," Sane told the German Football Federation's official website. "But after talks with the medical team, I have decided to use the summer break for this operation so that I can go into the new season with a clean bill of health."

Sane will also miss Germany's friendly with Denmark on June 6 and their World Cup qualifier against San Marino on June 10.

Mesut Ozil vies with Artem Fedetskiy during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Germany and Ukraine on June 12, 2016
Read Next:
Ozil out of Germany Confederations Cup squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leroy Sane, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Manchester City willing to pay £50m to lure Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal?
 David Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City put five past Watford to secure third place in Premier League
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
Pep Guardiola's wife and daughters 'unharmed after terror blast at Ariana Grande gig'
Sane pulls out of Confederations CupManchester clubs pay tribute to attack victimsGael Clichy announces Man City departureReport: Guardiola eyes Schmeichel moveTielemans closing in on Monaco transfer
Guardiola: 'Kompany, Aguero will stay'Team News: Stones on bench for Man CityLive Commentary: Watford 0-5 Man City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'City need more goals'Jesus: 'Important Man City keep Aguero'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Germany News
Leroy Sane celebrates after Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Manchester City's Leroy Sane withdraws from Confederations Cup to have surgery
 Mesut Ozil vies with Artem Fedetskiy during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Germany and Ukraine on June 12, 2016
Mesut Ozil not included in Germany squad for Confederations Cup
 Germany defender Mats Hummels in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy in Milan on November 15, 2016
Mats Hummels: 'Germany arrogant against Azerbaijan'
Southgate: 'Three-man defence suited us'England, Germany to share coaching ideasCahill: 'We could have beaten Germany'Result: Podolski downs England on international farewellTeam News: Southgate hands England debut to Keane
Live Commentary: Germany 1-0 England - as it happenedMustafi: 'Stones is a classy player'Keane, Livermore to start for England?Low: 'Man Utd could've used Schweinsteiger'England to assess Raheem Sterling fitness
> Germany Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 