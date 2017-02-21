Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
MonacoAS Monaco

Leonardo Jardim: 'AS Monaco will not change style for Manchester City match'

Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
© Getty Images
AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim concedes that Manchester City are favourites to progress in the Champions League, but he will not alter his side's style of play.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Leonardo Jardim has claimed that it is in AS Monaco's DNA to play attacking football and he will therefore not alter their style for the Champions League double-header with Manchester City.

The Ligue 1 pacesetters currently lead the scoring charts across Europe's top divisions, finding the net 76 times in 26 league games so far this campaign.

Despite preparing his side in the same way as any other match, Jardim concedes that Man City head into the two-legged last-16 affair as favourites due to their superior spending power over the past couple of seasons.

"It does not matter who you play against, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Manchester City, whoever. It is in our DNA to play the way we play," he told reporters. "This will be our 11th game [in the competition]. We played four qualifiers, six in the group stage and we have always played the same way.

"City are strong in the transition, they have five forwards at some point when they pour forward. They are good defensively too, but we need to create difficulties for them and put them under pressure. We have watched them in their past five or six games. I am very realistic.

"The two teams love to play football and have technical players. The two coaching staffs work well. But in other respects we cannot compare the teams, such as in their respective transfer market weight."

Monaco were victorious against Arsenal at this stage two seasons ago and also beat Tottenham Hotspur twice during the group phase of this year's competition.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola "impressed" by AS Monaco
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Jardim, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Pep Guardiola not concerned about Sergio Aguero form
 Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
Leonardo Jardim: 'AS Monaco will not change style for Manchester City match'
Guardiola: 'Bielsa best coach in the world'De Bruyne aiming for CL semi-finalsReal Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'Guardiola "impressed" by AS MonacoKompany ruled out of Monaco clash
Guardiola: 'Wenger treatment unacceptable'Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Ferdinand: 'Guardiola right manager for Stones'Man City boosted in Messi hunt?Vincent Kompany suffers leg injury
> Manchester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Monaco's Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim looks on prior to the French L1 football match between Monaco and Angers at Louis II stadium in Monaco on November 1, 2015
Leonardo Jardim: 'AS Monaco will not change style for Manchester City match'
 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany during training on September 12, 2016
Vincent Kompany ruled out of AS Monaco clash
 Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
Chelsea 'lining up £70m move for Bernardo Silva'
Guardiola "impressed" by AS MonacoMonaco bid to buy out Belgian sideFather: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Martial one goal from triggering £8.5m clauseDortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?
Result: Monaco strike late to move topMan United keen on Monaco midfielder Silva?Man United in market for Shaw replacement?Costa move 'scuppered by rule change'Monaco reject £45m bid for Radamel Falcao?
> AS Monaco Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version