Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni has claimed that racism is still a problem in the top flight of Spanish football.

The 33-year-old started his professional career with French side Le Havre, but has played in La Liga since 2004, when he made the move to Espanyol.

The 71-time Cameroon international has made more than 300 first-team appearances during his time at Espanyol and latterly Malaga, who he has represented since 2012.

However, the stopper has claimed that racism is still an issue in Spain, and has detailed some of the vile abuse from "a minority of the people" that he has suffered in recent years.

"The worst experience I have had was in a match against Zaragoza, during my first season at Espanyol," Kameni told El Larguero. "We were winning 0-1, and they [the home crowd] were saying all sorts to me. It got to the point where the referee asked me if I wanted to stop the game, but I was determined to continue.

"Two weeks later, the same thing happened to Samuel Eto'o, to whom the crowd made monkey gestures. I felt awful. On one occasion, (against Atletico Madrid) the crowd at the Calderon threw bananas at me. In the mixed zone after the match, I said that if it happened again, I would eat the banana, because there are children in this world that are dying of hunger.

"It's barbaric that in 2017, we still have to talk about this issue. The years will continue to pass, and our children will still be talking about it. It has to end now. I don't understand how these people continue to be allowed in to the stadiums. They wouldn't dare to do it at home or in the street."

"It's a minority of the people. We can't say that Spain is a racist country, but this minority sullies the reputation of the entire Spanish identity. These people don't represent any fanbase. They're people that are bored at home; they don't go to the stadium to enjoy the football, but to vent their pent up anger at people who they deem to be guilty of something."

Kameni has started 25 of Malaga's 28 La Liga matches this season.