New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'reject Lyon offer for Memphis Depay'

Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Lyon have reportedly had a bid for Manchester United's Memphis Depay turned down.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a transfer offer for Memphis Depay from French side Lyon.

The Ligue 1 outfit failed to match the Dutch winger's price tag of £15m, according to The Mirror.

Depay is expected to leave Old Trafford this month, having played just one EFL Cup game and 20 minutes of Premier League football under manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has previously indicated that the Dutchman can leave United on a permanent basis, with Everton and AC Milan touted as possible destinations.

Depay joined the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 and initially enjoyed a run in the first team before falling out of favour during the second half of last season.

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
Lyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'
>
View our homepages for Memphis Depay, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Lyon News
Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United 'reject Lyon offer for Memphis Depay'
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Sunderland 'to resist Adnan Januzaj interest'
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj
Lyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'Lyon to host 2018 Europa League finalArsenal, Chelsea 'to battle for Tolisso'Alexandre Lacazette open to Lyon exitNo lasting damage for Lyon keeper Lopes
Lyon goalkeeper 'may lose hearing'Report: Juventus want Corentin TolissoLyon president eager to extend Lacazette dealLyon slam "despicable" Valbuena death rumoursRafael donated wages to charity
> Lyon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Marseille198652219330
7Rennes198472023-328
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon194782629-319
16Angers1954101524-919
17NantesNantes185491226-1419
18Metz185491835-1719
19Caen1853102032-1218
20Lorient1943122038-1815
> Full Version