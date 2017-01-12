Lyon have reportedly had a bid for Manchester United's Memphis Depay turned down.

The Ligue 1 outfit failed to match the Dutch winger's price tag of £15m, according to The Mirror.

Depay is expected to leave Old Trafford this month, having played just one EFL Cup game and 20 minutes of Premier League football under manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has previously indicated that the Dutchman can leave United on a permanent basis, with Everton and AC Milan touted as possible destinations.

Depay joined the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 and initially enjoyed a run in the first team before falling out of favour during the second half of last season.