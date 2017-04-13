UEFA announce that Lyon and Besiktas will be banned from European competitions if last week's violent scenes are repeated.

UEFA has announced that Lyon and Besiktas will be banned from European competitions if last week's violence among supporters is repeated within the next two years.

The quarter-final first leg between the two clubs in the Europa League was marred by troubling scenes outside and inside the Parc OL last Thursday.

The contest was delayed by 45 minutes after fans spilled onto the pitch to seek safety after fireworks were set off and missiles thrown from the away stand.

In a statement, the European governing body confirmed that both clubs have been fined €100,000 (£83,785) and have been issued with a ban suspended by two years.

"The CEDB has decided to exclude Olympique Lyonnais from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it will qualify," said UEFA. "This exclusion is deferred for a probationary period of two years. The French club has also been fined €100,000.



"The charges against the French club were related to crowd disturbances, setting off of fireworks, stairways blocked, insufficient organisation and field invasion by supporters after their second goal.



"The CEDB has decided to exclude Besiktas JK from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it will qualify. This exclusion is deferred for a probationary period of two (2) years. The Turkish club has also been fined €100,000.

"The charges against the Turkish club were related to crowd disturbances, setting off of fireworks and throwing of objects."

Lyon have a 2-1 lead in the tie head of Thursday's second leg.