Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge reportedly rejected the chance to join Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan at the end of last week.

The 27-year-old only started seven Premier League matches last season as the injury-prone striker struggled for fitness once again.

According to The Mirror, Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan, who are coached by former Bayer Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt, attempted to sign the forward before the league's transfer deadline on Friday, but Sturridge rejected the move.

Sturridge has largely endured a frustrating four-and-a-half years with Liverpool after moving to the Merseyside outfit from Chelsea in 2013.

The 25-time England international has an impressive scoring record in the Premier League, however, having registered 46 times in 89 league appearances for the Reds.

West Ham United have previously been credited with an interest in the forward.