Liverpool have not received any offers for playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is thought to be wanted by the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive 2016-17 campaign which saw him score a career-best 13 Premier League goals to help Liverpool into the top four.

PSG have emerged as the most likely to make a bid for the Brazilian having missed out on James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich, with the club's owners having given the green light to splash the cash.

The Parisiens' main priority remains Kylian Mbappe, but they are understood to have made Coutinho their backup plan should they fail in an approach for the AS Monaco winger, who is wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Liverpool have not received any enquiries for Coutinho and are unwilling to sell the midfielder for anything less than £80m.

Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool last season and is contracted to the club until 2022.