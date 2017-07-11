New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'yet to receive offers for Philippe Coutinho'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool are reportedly yet to receive any enquiries for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho despite speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona and PSG.
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 20:46 UK

Liverpool have not received any offers for playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is thought to be wanted by the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive 2016-17 campaign which saw him score a career-best 13 Premier League goals to help Liverpool into the top four.

PSG have emerged as the most likely to make a bid for the Brazilian having missed out on James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich, with the club's owners having given the green light to splash the cash.

The Parisiens' main priority remains Kylian Mbappe, but they are understood to have made Coutinho their backup plan should they fail in an approach for the AS Monaco winger, who is wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Liverpool have not received any enquiries for Coutinho and are unwilling to sell the midfielder for anything less than £80m.

Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool last season and is contracted to the club until 2022.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
