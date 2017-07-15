Liverpool reportedly increase their bid for highly-rated RB Leipzig and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita to £65m.

Liverpool have upped their bid to try and sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita to £65m, according to reports.

Last season, the 22-year-old contributed eight goals and seven assists from 31 league appearances as the Red Bulls finished second in the Bundesliga table.

The Reds were reported to have had a £57m bid for Keita turned down this week and, according to the Liverpool Echo, an improved bid has been made to test Leipzig's resolve.

In addition, the report suggests that the Guinea international is desperate to sign for Liverpool and has urged Leipzig to grant him his dream move to Anfield.

Keita, who joined Leipzig from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in June 2016, allegedly has a £55m release clause inserted in his contract which comes into effect in 12 months' time.