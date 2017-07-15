New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool increase bid for RB Leipzig star Naby Keita to £65m

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015
Liverpool reportedly increase their bid for highly-rated RB Leipzig and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita to £65m.
Liverpool have upped their bid to try and sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita to £65m, according to reports.

Last season, the 22-year-old contributed eight goals and seven assists from 31 league appearances as the Red Bulls finished second in the Bundesliga table.

The Reds were reported to have had a £57m bid for Keita turned down this week and, according to the Liverpool Echo, an improved bid has been made to test Leipzig's resolve.

In addition, the report suggests that the Guinea international is desperate to sign for Liverpool and has urged Leipzig to grant him his dream move to Anfield.

Keita, who joined Leipzig from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in June 2016, allegedly has a £55m release clause inserted in his contract which comes into effect in 12 months' time.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Leipzig 'warn Liverpool Keita not for sale'
