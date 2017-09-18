New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'eye Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa'

Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Liverpool reportedly consider an approach for Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, who has scored once in three Serie A appearances this season.
By , European Football Editor
Liverpool are reportedly considering an approach for Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa, has scored once in three Serie A appearances for Fiorentina at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all believed to be admirers of the teenager, and according to Calciomercato, Liverpool are also among the list of interested clubs, with the Reds closely monitoring his development.

Chiesa scored four times in 34 appearances for Fiorentina last term after breaking into the first-team set-up at Viola.

The attacker, who is capable of operating in a number of different positions, has also scored once in eight caps for Italy's Under-21 team.

Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
